Teenage boy killed in horror two-car crash at Childers

AN 18-year-old Sippy Downs nan has been killed in a crash at Childers.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the horror two-car crash.

Around 6.30pm, a car travelling north on the Bruce Highway collided with a car travelling south, near the intersection of Old Creek Road.

The man, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men, both aged 18, who were travelling in the same car were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A 40-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, who were passengers in the second vehicle, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 56-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was not physically injured in the crash.

Investigators are seeking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam vision to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.