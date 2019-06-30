Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital late last night with serious burns to his legs.
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital late last night with serious burns to his legs.
Breaking

Teenage boy seriously burnt after 'playing' with petrol

Matty Holdsworth
30th Jun 2019 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has suffered serious burns to his lower legs after "playing around" with petrol overnight.

The 16-year-old was rushed from Mudjimba to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition at 10.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said the teen suffered burns to 20 per cent of his lower legs.

"He was in a serious condition but the pain was under control," the spokesman said.

"It was reported he was playing around in a playground with petrol."

More Stories

ambulance breaking burns editors picks mudjimba sunshine coast sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    How football helped save this Gympie boy's life

    premium_icon How football helped save this Gympie boy's life

    News 'They were going to fly him down to Brisbane but they weren't sure he would make it.'

    EXCLUSIVE: Saunders staffer sues over social posts

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Saunders staffer sues over social posts

    News Documents have been lodged in Maryborough Magistrates Court

    RECORD: M'boro claims title of biggest Steampunk gathering

    premium_icon RECORD: M'boro claims title of biggest Steampunk gathering

    News Maryborough has another jewel in its crown, thanks to the Steampunks

    Secret to Bay students success is self-driven independence

    premium_icon Secret to Bay students success is self-driven independence

    News A team of nine students placed first on the Gold Coast last weekend