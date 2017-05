A TEENAGER was taken to hospital after a quad bike crash on Saturday night.

An 18-year-old female was driving around Bunya Creek before it rolled at around 10.15pm.

She suffered a fractured ankle and arm fractures.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the driver was trapped underneath the quad bike before emergency crews arrived and she was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.