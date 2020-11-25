Teenager broke female cop’s nose while resisting arrest

Clayton Mellings has been sentenced for assaulting a female police officer.

Clayton Mellings has been sentenced for assaulting a female police officer.

A POLICEWOMAN'S nose was broken when an "out-of control" teenager ran amok in Gatton, a court has heard.

Police intervened in a brawl between two males on a pedestrian crossing before the female officer was later injured by one of the males.

Clayton Mellings was charged with the officer's assault and went before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Clayton Henry Mellings, 19, a concreter from Laidley, pleaded guilty to serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm at Gatton on Saturday, September 5; two charges of obstructing a police officer; and committing public nuisance.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police saw an incident outside Gatton KFC on a Saturday evening at 7.20pm, with two males struggling in a physical altercation on the pedestrian crossing.

One of the males, identified as Mellings, fell onto the road and when officers got out of the police car and the second young male ran off.

He was later apprehended 600m away.

Mellings was located hiding in a car yard and was spoken to by police.

His details were taken but police had to attend to another matter and he was told to leave the Gatton CBD.

Sgt Dick said that when the officers were speaking to another male 10 minutes later, Mellings walked past and began using "derogatory words" to threaten the male.

Police then tried to arrest Mellings, who the court heard physically resisted them.

When flailing his arms Mellings struck a female officer and fractured her nose.

Sgt Dick said Mellings continued to struggle and grabbed an officer around the neck with his hands.

A taser was deployed but was unsuccessful.

Sgt Dick said an officer then had to use a neck restraint tactic to gain control of Mellings.

He did not know if alcohol had been a factor.

Mellings, aged 18 at the time, was handcuffed but continued to resist the officers and remained belligerent, Sgt Dicksaid.

Defence barrister James Godbolt provided the court with references including one from Mellings' former school guidance officer.

"The assault is serious. While he is criminally responsible it wasn't a deliberate blow," Mr Godbolt said.

"It was him actively resisting attempts to arrest him."

Magistrate David Shepherd said rather than being a specific event, it happened during a course of conduct with the assault being a foreseeable outcome.

Mr Shepherd said that during the struggle Mellings (in agreed police facts) put his hands around the neck of a police officer.

"I don't know if it was that police officer or another," Mr Godbolt said.

"His actions that night were well out of control."

Mr Godbolt said it was accurate to say that the assault was foreseeable by his actions, "clearly been a loss of control. That is not to excuse it".

"Tte behaviour whilst serious is out of character for him," he said.

"I can't say whether he was affected by drugs although there is a (prior) drug conviction."

Mr Godbolt sought for no conviction be recorded.

Mr Shepherd warned Mellings that although he was young this did not exclude a jail term.

Mr Shepherd said he accepted it was not a deliberate blow to the officer but it was a foreseeable outcome of his behaviour, and shows how easy things can get out of control.

"Mr Mellings you were previously fined a not inconsequential sum for possession of schedule-one drugs," Mr Shepherd said.

"If that is a symptom of a problem, or if it is the problem, you need to address it."

Mellings was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month supervised probation order.