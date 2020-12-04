Teenager ‘cautioned’ after fire destroys Coast home

A fire has gutted a house at Mungar

A fire has gutted a house at Mungar

A TEENAGER has been cautioned by police after a fire that destroyed an abandoned house in Mungar last month.

The fire started at a home on Pioneer Rd on November 14.

Five appliances were at the scene at one point to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into a fire that gutted a Maryborough home just a day later.

The scene of a house fire in Richmond Lane, Maryborough.

The highset timber dwelling was destroyed by the fire in the early hours of November 16, with the top floor collapsing.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said the cause of the fire remained undetermined and was still under investigation.