Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fire has gutted a house at Mungar
A fire has gutted a house at Mungar
News

Teenager ‘cautioned’ after fire destroys Coast home

Carlie Walker
4th Dec 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been cautioned by police after a fire that destroyed an abandoned house in Mungar last month.

The fire started at a home on Pioneer Rd on November 14.

Five appliances were at the scene at one point to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into a fire that gutted a Maryborough home just a day later.

The scene of a house fire in Richmond Lane, Maryborough.
The scene of a house fire in Richmond Lane, Maryborough.

The highset timber dwelling was destroyed by the fire in the early hours of November 16, with the top floor collapsing.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said the cause of the fire remained undetermined and was still under investigation.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’I told them this would happen’: Ex-cop’s fire prediction

        Premium Content ’I told them this would happen’: Ex-cop’s fire prediction

        News The department has responded to claims the cessation of logging contributed to the wildfire

        Map shows scale of air operation as another million litres dumped

        Premium Content Map shows scale of air operation as another million litres...

        News A prepare to leave warning remains in place for resort

        Air tanker contract could extend as Fraser fires rage on

        Premium Content Air tanker contract could extend as Fraser fires rage on

        Environment Large air tanker on loan from Canada may have its stay extended