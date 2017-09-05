UPDATE: Teenager charged after couple threatened with knife

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

UPDATE, 4.55PM: A teenager has been charged with armed robbery after a couple was robbed at knifepoint in Urangan on Monday night.

The 16 year old has been charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He will appear before Hervey Bay Children's Court on Wednesday.

EARLIER: A 16 year old male is in custody after a couple was robbed at knifepoint on Monday night.

The man and woman, who were aged in their 50s and visiting the region from Brisbane, were walking along Buccaneer Dr, Urangan about 8.45pm after having a meal when a car stopped next to them.

Two males produced a knife and demanded the man's wallet.

One of the men struck the male victim in the face, which caused him to fall to the ground.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Briese said the man's injuries were not serious.

"He wasn't injured too badly," he said.

"He sustained a small cut above his mouth."

Det Snr Sgt Briese said the couple were in the region on holidays for a few days when the incident happened.

"They're both okay and they have been assisting us throughout the night and into this morning," he said.

Det Snr Sgt Briese said the males involved in the incident were described as wearing grey hooded jumpers.

He said police had been investigating another incident in which a small white Corolla was stolen from Torquay.

"That car has now been located and as a result of evidence located inside that vehicle we have one 16-year-old male in custody and he is assisting us with our inquiries at present."

Det Snr Sgt Briese said anyone with information could contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.