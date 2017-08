Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

A 19-YEAR-OLD was taken to hospital after a rollover in Tinana.

Crews were called to the scene about 9.25pm on Thursday.

The teenager had soft tissue injuries and was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Eatonvale Rd.

No-one else was in the car at the time.