Natalie Blauberg has started a business selling scrunchies. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
Business

Teenager busy scrunching the numbers

by Antonia O’Flaherty
10th Mar 2019 10:24 AM
SIXTEEN-year-old Natalie Blauberg is already making a name for herself, having started her own scrunchie business as a step to making it big in fashion.

The Gold Coast teenager was inspired to start her business, Moonlight Scrunchies, when she was learning to sew at home. Since trying her luck on an online marketplace app in the middle of last year, she hasn't looked back.

"My first few scrunchies were hand-sewn and they took a very long time … I was using this app called Depop to sell old clothes and started selling some scrunchies on there and they did well," Ms Blauberg said.

The self-starter saved to buy a sewing machine and is jubilant at her success.

"They're really fun and you can show off your personality wearing a scrunchie. There's not too many hair accessory alternatives," she said.

During peak periods, the teenager receives up to 35 orders a week, and even in quiet weeks, she's still making at least one sale a day on Depop and Instagram.

She said using real hair ties instead of elastic gave her an edge over the store-bought scrunchies.

Despite balancing the business with school, sport and her social life, the budding entrepreneur has her sights set on a long career in the fashion industry.

"I'm really passionate about fashion, that's why I ­really wanted to learn how to sew," she said.

"Definitely after school I'd like to see myself creating my own brand, not just scrunchies but clothes as well."

