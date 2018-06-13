Menu
Teenager steals glasses, breaks fence, urinates

Carlie Walker
by
13th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
A TEENAGER whose behaviour got out of control at Maryborough RSL has been fined and ordered to pay restitution to the venue.

Baydan James Buckland, 19, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday, pleading guilty to one charge of being drunk or disorderly, stealing and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said Buckland was in the beer garden of the RSL when his behaviour took a sour turn, including breaking a wooden paling on the fence and stealing six beer glasses.

Buckland then urinated outside the building.

The court heard Buckland was an apprentice electrician and he was in a steady relationship.

He had no criminal history and had completed schooling up until Year 12.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said Buckland went out with friends and the alcohol had greatly affected him because he had not had anything to drink for weeks for even months before that.

"He is remorseful for his actions." Mr Riedel said Buckland had only urinated outside the building "after one of his other friends had".

"It was a silly act," he said.

"He stresses how bad he feels about this.

"It's really just silliness with too much alcohol involved."

In addition to the $30 he was ordered to pay for the stolen glasses, Buckland also made an offer for restitution for the fence, bringing the amount to $150.

He was fined $600 for the offences.

No convictions were recorded.

