POLICE are on the hunt for teenagers seen walking away from a stolen black Holden ute.

The vehicle was stolen from Cypress St about 5.45am on Friday.

The teenagers were seen walking away from the car on Charlton Esplanade in Urangan about 6.45am that same morning.

The two teenagers are Caucasian males.

If you know anything about this crime please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.