TWO teenage girls are in custody in relation to a property fire in Maryborough on Monday.

Fire crews were called to the corner of John St and Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough about noon.

On arrival, the fire appeared to be on top of a table at a front window of the store, which had been empty for quite some time.

A 13-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl were questioned on scene before being taken into custody.