Teen’s ‘abnormal penis’ led to child porn obsession

Rhys Jaden Friend pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court on Monday to possessing and distributing child exploitation material.

A Sunshine Coast teenager who was caught with more than 2000 images and videos of child exploitation material in "one of the worst categories" also distributed it to people on the internet, a court heard.

Police uncovered Rhys Jaden Friend's dark secret when they executed a search warrant at his Sippy Downs house in May last year and accessed his phone and laptops.

The court heard police found Friend, 19, sent a link to someone on the internet under the name Bob Smith of pre-pubescent boys engaging in oral and anal sex.

The court heard after providing the link to the man, Friend messaged him saying "now it's your turn".

"We don't know exactly how many images and movies might have been distributed because it was links that were sent," crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said.

The court heard 2213 images and 122 movies of child exploitation material were found on Friend's devices.

"Majority of them were in category 2 but there was also 186 in category 4 which is one of the worst categories," Mr Cook said.

The court heard the movies were mainly pre-pubescent boys aged between nine to 12, with about a quarter being in category 4.

Category 4 is a child being penetrated by either another child or adult.

"He was someone who was seeking out this material and he says he was addicted to looking at child exploitation material," Mr Cook said.

The court heard Friend told police he had been watching the material almost daily for about a year.

Defence lawyer Mark Dixon told the court Friend suffered from autism spectrum disorder and didn't realise how serious the offence was until police arrested him.

"Mr Friend was born with a condition that affects his genitalia," he said.

"It is a condition that has required a number of surgeries over the years and it is a condition that led him to be obsessive over his, what he always viewed to be, an abnormal penis as opposed to what was normal.

"That seems to be the catalyst or the trigger for him initially looking for this material."

Judge Richard Jones said it didn't explain why he was distributing the child exploitation material.

Mr Dixon said he was distributing in terms of trade so he could get more images back.

Character references were submitted on behalf of Friend, saying he had a very troubled childhood.

The court heard Friend had no criminal history and was very cooperative with police when they arrested him.

Mr Jones said the material found on Friend's devices was particularly disturbing.

"The children in these images that are viewed by people such as yourself suffer the most horrific and degrading abuse by the perpetrators of this trade," he said.

"And it's through people like you that this trade is perpetrated.

"It is a completely repugnant form of offending."

The court heard Friend's doctor said there is a 11.4 per cent of him reoffending within the next five years.

Mr Jones said he also took into account Friend's distressing childhood and young age.

"I found this an extremely difficult case," he said.

Friend was sentenced to three years probation for possessing child exploitation material.

He was given one year in jail, wholly suspended for three years for distributing child exploitation material.

A conviction was recorded for the distribution of the material but not the possessing.