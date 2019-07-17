Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teens allegedly steal car, ram police on M1

by Talisa Eley
17th Jul 2019 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teenagers are set to face court today over a string of burglaries on the Gold Coast recently.

They were charged after leading police on a wild chase through the streets of the northern suburbs overnight.

Police will allege the pair, both 18, tried to ram several police cars before dumping the car in bushland at Upper Coomera.

An Upper Coomera man was allegedly behind the wheel when the stolen white Holden Captiva was spotted by patrol police around 7.30pm.

The pair are due to face Southport Magistrates Court today.
The pair are due to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

Officers tried using tyre spikes to stop them on the Foxwell Rd off-ramp, but the pair allegedly raced back onto the highway before ditching the SUV on Diamond Sands Dr.

The dog squad traced the two men to a nearby petrol station, where they were arrested.

The alleged driver was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, evasion, obstruct police, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving unlicensed, burglary, trespass, stealing and two counts of receiving tainted property.

The other man was charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property and one count each of burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, obstruct police and trespass.

Both are due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

crime editors picks juveniles police theft

Top Stories

    BRUMBIES: New sighting of feral horses on Fraser Island

    premium_icon BRUMBIES: New sighting of feral horses on Fraser Island

    News The continued presence of the wild horses on the island was first discovered in 2014.

    The story of Malcolm Smith: POW researcher and advocate

    premium_icon The story of Malcolm Smith: POW researcher and advocate

    News Working tirelessly to pay tribute to Australian POWs

    OUR SAY: Improved palliative care vital to euthanasia debate

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Improved palliative care vital to euthanasia debate

    News That is not to exclude the option of euthanasia.

    BMX: M'boro teen set to take on world titles in Belgium

    premium_icon BMX: M'boro teen set to take on world titles in Belgium

    News This year she's confident she can finish even higher.