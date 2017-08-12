Lucky escape: Whale 'bellyflops' on teen off Coast beach

Lost my flipper today 🐳 @wredge_myers @billykneale @hornyspearos (For licensing or usage, contact licensing@viralhog.com) Kind Regards. Connor Lyons A post shared by CONNOR LYONS (@connalyons) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

A SUNSHINE Coast teenager has had a closer than expected encounter with a whale off Double Island Point, near Rainbow Beach.

The encounter was reported as a lucky escape after surfing enthusiast Connor Lyons reported the whale calf had bellyflopped on to him, hitting his leg and sucking him underwater with its current.

Mr Lyons and a friend were diving on Wednesday when a pod of whales came upon them.

Mr Lyons told media the pod was about 200m away at that point.

"We didn't see them again, until about 10 seconds before the whales came up out of the water," he reportedly said.

"I thought the baby calf was going to spear me out of the water, but luckily it shot up vertical just before it got to me.

"It landed right on my left leg and knocked my fin off.

Connor Lyons Contributed

"It was crazy."

The experience was captured on a now-viral video, which shows how close the encounter was.

The calf rapidly comes up for air next to Mr Lyons, before jumping out of the water right next to him, he said.

"It looked like slow motion when it was happening," he said.

"They're just so big, even when they look like they're going slow, they're just going so fast.

"After they went past, after the calf bellyflopped right next to me, there were currents that kept us under for a second.

"It was just the best experience, I'm going to remember this for the rest of my life."

Far from being discouraged by the potentially dangerous experience, he says he hopes to see more whales out on the water soon.