Teen’s brave fight for life after horror Brisbane crash

Molly Tokic was fighting for life after a serious crash at Brendale

Molly Tokic was fighting for life after a serious crash at Brendale

Loved ones have rallied around a 16-year-old girl who was left fighting for life after a horror crash north of Brisbane.

Molly Tokic was one of five teenagers injured when the car they were in crashed into a tree at the intersection of Old North and South Pine roads, Brendale, on January 24.

Queensland Police said Connor Farley, 18, was allegedly driving a grey Ford Falcon along Old North Road, Brendale about 11.20pm when he crashed into the tree.

Mr Farley and his 16-year-old passengers, Jordyn-Lee Cooper, Molly Tokic, Krysta O'Sullivan and Emily Thompson-Steggles all sustained injuries.

Ms Tokic was taken to hospital in a critical condition and remains in hospital.

Close friend Jemma Skye said Molly was siting in the rear middle seat when the crash happened.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been launched to help Moreton Bay teen Molly Tokic after she was critically injured in a car crash at Brendale late last month. Picture: Go Fund Me/Tiffinee Dalziell

It is understood the Arethusa College, Deception Bay, student suffered a bleed on the brain, fractured spine, shattered pelvis and hip and significant injuries to a foot.

"She's still in a critical condition but if everything goes good she'll make a full recovery," Ms Skye said.

"It's been hard knowing such a sweet, loving, caring, innocent young girl who's always cautious and very sensible end up in this situation, fighting for her life," she said.

"She has always been one of my best friends and we've always been there for each other since the day we met, she's always been the caring and positive girl that is willing to do anything for anyone.



"Seeing her lying there in hospital fighting for her life just makes everything so real... anything can change in the blink of an eye.

"We're all hoping she makes a full recovery."

Ms Skye is one of a chorus of loved ones supporting Molly and her family as the teen fights to recover.

A GoFundMe page has been launched by friend Tiffinee Dalziell, of Kippa Ring.

"Molly is still in hospital and may be for some time," her fundraiser read.

"Let's help her and her family so they can spend time with her as she recovers.

"Anything will help, our beautiful girl needs our help."

In four days 62 donors have raised $2340 for Molly's family.

Molly Tokic was fighting for life after she was involved in a serious crash at Brendale.

Mr Farley, of Burpengary, and Miss Tokic remain in hospital in stable conditions.

Meanwhile friends and family have expressed disgust at some of the comments on social media.

A friend of Mr Farley's expressed disgust at seeing numerous comments on Facebook under police reports of the crash where strangers had speculated on the causes of the crash.

Tracy Wood, 40, of Narangba said the teenagers and their friends were traumatized enough, without then reading assumptions on Facebook.

"One of our biggest problems has been social media … as teenagers are on social media all the time," she said.

"The general public have made the most revolting comments, including ones like the car was stolen, he was unlicensed, but none of those things are true.

Five teenagers were hospitalised after a car crashed into a tree. Picture: John Gass

"Unfortunately the public has made a bunch of assumptions and planted the seeds of negativity, with no idea that social media-obsessed teenagers are reading these comments about their friends or thinking about what the effects these comments are on them.

"They are already going through something horrific and traumatic for the very first time in their lives."

Miss Wood said the teenagers were seeing the negative assumptions before the adults.

"If you go back 20 years ago there were adult conversations and ones you had in front of teenagers," she said.

"These comments unfortunately the public has forgotten what used to be adult conversation for the public.

The crash happened at the intersection of Old North and South Pine roads. Picture: John Gass

"Any child from 13 up can be reading your comments."

Miss Wood also rejected online speculation the driver was intoxicated.

"No, he was not drunk," she said.

The friends are from different suburbs and all attended different schools.

Mr Farley works as an apprentice carpenter while Krysta O'Sullivan is understood to be Mr Farley's girlfriend.

The Courier-Mail also understands the teenagers were meeting up with some other friends who were travelling in other cars behind them.

Miss Wood said some of the other teenagers were first on the scene.

"They've seen some horrific scenes, then reading all the negative comments on social media has not helped," she said.

A QPS spokesman said forensic investigators had taken fingerprints from the car to confirm where all the children were seated in the car. No charges have been laid.

Originally published as Teen's brave fight for life after horror Brisbane crash