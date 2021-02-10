Teens charged after allegedly stealing car, evading police
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with dangerous driving after allegedly driving a stolen car erratically on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.
Police allege the 15 year old and a 17 year old boy stole a vehicle in Urraween just after midnight on Wednesday after breaking into a home.
Police received reports from the public about a car being driven erratically on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro about 2pm.
Police attempted to intercept the vehicle on the Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd but the vehicle allegedly failed to stop and sped off.
The vehicle was located later in Dundowran Beach crashed in a ditch with the two male occupants fleeing on foot.
Police located the boys a short time later on the beach.
The boys, both from Eli Waters, are facing a series of charges, including burglary, enter premises and commit indictabel
offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and receiving tainted property.
The 15 year old is facing additional charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, evading police, unlicensed driving and unlawful possession of a knife in a public place.
Both will spend the night in custody after being refused police bail.
The teens will later appear in Hervey Bay Children's Court.