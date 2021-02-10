Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The teens allegedly stole a car then evaded police.
The teens allegedly stole a car then evaded police.
Breaking

Teens charged after allegedly stealing car, evading police

Carlie Walker
by
10th Feb 2021 9:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with dangerous driving after allegedly driving a stolen car erratically on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.

Police allege the 15 year old and a 17 year old boy stole a vehicle in Urraween just after midnight on Wednesday after breaking into a home.

Police received reports from the public about a car being driven erratically on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro about 2pm.

Police attempted to intercept the vehicle on the Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd but the vehicle allegedly failed to stop and sped off.

The vehicle was located later in Dundowran Beach crashed in a ditch with the two male occupants fleeing on foot.

Police located the boys a short time later on the beach.

The boys, both from Eli Waters, are facing a series of charges, including burglary, enter premises and commit indictabel

offence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and receiving tainted property.

The 15 year old is facing additional charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, evading police, unlicensed driving and unlawful possession of a knife in a public place.

Both will spend the night in custody after being refused police bail.

The teens will later appear in Hervey Bay Children's Court.

More Stories

childrens court fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CAUGHT: Maryborough police apprehend memorial vandals

        Premium Content CAUGHT: Maryborough police apprehend memorial vandals

        News “The police in Maryborough will not tolerate this behaviour in our streets,” says police inspector.

        Dingo nips Fraser Island resident on her property

        Premium Content Dingo nips Fraser Island resident on her property

        News A Fraser Island resident has been nipped by a dingo that came onto her property

        TENT CITY: Mayor speaks on increasingly visible social issue

        Premium Content TENT CITY: Mayor speaks on increasingly visible social issue

        News “I know about homelessness, I know there are many different causes and each story...

        RACIST TIRADE: Man spits in woman’s face, hoses another

        Premium Content RACIST TIRADE: Man spits in woman’s face, hoses another

        News Magistrate calls out defendant’s “selective memory” and describes his recollection...