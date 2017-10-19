26°
Teen’s elbow bends in ‘wrong direction’ after attack in park

SENTENCED: Jake Larry Hodson, 18, outside Hervey Bay District Court.
SENTENCED: Jake Larry Hodson, 18, outside Hervey Bay District Court. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
THIS smiling teen is partly to blame for an injury which left a 16-year-old boy permanently impaired.

Jake Larry Hodson and a friend chased and attacked their victim, causing his arm to bend in the wrong direction at the elbow.

The 18-year-old from Kawungan was all smiles as he chatted with friends prior to his court appearance in Hervey Bay District Court on Wednesday.

But when it was his turn to step into the dock, his facial expressions changed and tears rolled from eyes as details of the crime were read out.

He pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm.

Crown Prosecutor Natalie Lima said an argument heated up between the boys at Scarness Park on February 11 over Facebook comments.

Hodson took an initial swing at the victim's head and missed, which prompted the victim to walk away from the pair.

But Hodson and friend chase him, and once the victim tripped and fell to the ground, they punched and kicked him in the daylight brawl.

"Both males punched the male in the head a number of times," Ms Lima said.

"When complainant tried to stand up, his left arm was numbed, and bent in the wrong direction."

The injured boy was treated for a dislocated arm, and informed that he will most likely never have full-mobility of it again.

 

The court heard that as the boy was left-handed, the injury impacted many areas of his life including schooling, as it was now difficult for him to write.

His freedom has also been taken away, as he no longer rode his scooter or bike, and avoided public parks.

The victim's parents were in the court room watching the proceedings.

Hodson's defence barrister Kylie Hillard said Hodson, who was 17 when the incident unrolled, was not in a good head space at the time and suffering from depression.

Ms Hillard argued that despite the seriousness of the crime, her client should avoid serving time before bars due to his young age and because he would be a "target" in jail.

"He wants to apologise (to the victim,)" Ms Hillard said.

"He does say he had no idea the complainant's arm was broken."

The court that Hodson was currently unemployed, but hoped to do a social work degree in the future.

Hodson was sentenced to 18-months imprisonment, immediately released on parole.

A conviction was recorded.

Judge Michael Shanahan told Hodson "you may have consequences on you for the rest of your life as a result of the conviction."

The co-offender in the attack was a juvenile.
 

