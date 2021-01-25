Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Supplied Editorial Generic sirens
Supplied Editorial Generic sirens
News

Teens fighting for life after car slams into tree

by Erin Smith
25th Jan 2021 6:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Witnesses reported hearing people screaming and stumbling around after a car, carrying five teenagers, crashed into a tree at Brendale last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of South Pine Road and Old North Road at about 11pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the car left the road and crashed into a tree.

An 18-year-old man, who was driving, and a 16-year-old girl were rushed to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

Three other 16-year-old girls were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses took to social media praying that all involved are okay.

"More police and ambulance and fire trucks than I have ever seen at a crash," one witness wrote.

"One girl was screaming … on the road hysterical - it was horrible."

Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 131 444.

Originally published as Teens fighting for life after car slams into tree

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks pine rivers teens

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: 10 million-dollar Fraser Coast homes on the market

        Premium Content FOR SALE: 10 million-dollar Fraser Coast homes on the market

        News From water front to out bush, take a peek at what more than $13 million in Fraser Coast real estate looks like.

        Sex offender caught living with baby to be free in two weeks

        Premium Content Sex offender caught living with baby to be free in two weeks

        News His failure to report contact with the child was discovered when police were called...

        ‘UNTOLD DAMAGE’: Illegal campfires deserve tougher penalties

        Premium Content ‘UNTOLD DAMAGE’: Illegal campfires deserve tougher penalties

        News Conservationist who led the campaign to ban fires on Fraser Island during his time...

        Revealed: Shocking rate of our aged care abuse

        Premium Content Revealed: Shocking rate of our aged care abuse

        News “The aged care regulator is a toothless tiger..."