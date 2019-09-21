Menu
Annandale House Fire
News

Teens fighting for life after house fire

by Thomas Morgan
21st Sep 2019 6:09 AM
TWO teenage girls are fighting for their lives and another two people have been hospitalised after a house fire in Carseldine overnight.

The fire broke out at an address on Waterlily Circuit, Carseldine at 11.12pm.

Two 16-year-old girls were rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital in a serious condition, and another patient, of unknown age, was also reportedly in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the building was well alight.

More to come.

