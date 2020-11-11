Teen’s alleged killer on life support after prison bashing

The man accused of killing a teenager and stuffing her body in a barrel is fighting for his life after he was bashed in his Queensland prison.

NCA NewsWire understands Zlatko Sikorsky, who is awaiting trial for the alleged murder of Larissa Beilby, was taken to hospital on Tuesday with suspected head injuries.

Despite earlier reports suggesting he had passed away, a Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed Sikorsky was on life support following an "altercation" between two prisoners on Tuesday afternoon.

"QCS can confirm a prisoner was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital from the Wolston Correctional Centre yesterday afternoon with suspected head injuries," the spokesman said on Wednesday morning.

"The injuries are a result of an altercation with another prisoner.

"CSIU (Corrective Services Investigation Unit) will be advised.

The 37-year-old is accused of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend in June 2018.

He is committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on charges of murder, torture, deprivation of liberty, and interfering with a corpse.

He is accused of murdering the young woman at a property at Buccan, south of Brisbane, on June 23, 2018, before allegedly stuffing her body inside a barrel on the back of a ute later found abandoned at Stapylton.

Ms Beilby had been reported missing by her father one day before her body was found.

Evidence submitted during the committal hearing suggested Sikorsky allegedly refused to take the 16-year-old to hospital after he bashed her.

According to a Courier Mail report, witnesses said they heard screams coming from Sikorsky's car the day the 16-year-old was allegedly killed.

She sustained blunt force trauma to her head, neck and limbs before she died. She was allegedly gagged and may have asphyxiated, but a cause of death could not be determined because her body had decomposed.

A seasoned forensic pathologist told the court she had "never seen anything like" Ms Beilby's injuries.