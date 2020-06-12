Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three teenagers were arrested after a dramatic chase involving a stolen Porsche last night.
Three teenagers were arrested after a dramatic chase involving a stolen Porsche last night.
Breaking

Teens lead cops on wild chase in stolen Porsche

Ashley Carter
by
12th Jun 2020 6:40 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE teenagers will face court after a wild chase from the Gold Coast to the Sunshine Coast last night ended in a dramatic Bruce Highway arrest.

A police spokesman said a Porsche that was stolen from Daisy Hill on Wednesday was spotted about 7.30pm in Surfers Paradise and PolAir tracked it north to Caloundra. 

Multiple witnesses have reported seeing the Porsche "fly" past them on the road.

Tyre deflation devices were used on Caloundra Rd about 9.15pm and at 9.35pm the car came to a halt on the Bruce Highway at Landsborough.

Three teenagers were arrested and charged with dangerous driving and unlawful use of a vehicle. They are due to appear in Noosa Children's Court today.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

caloundra rd polair porsche scd crime stolen car youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLIPPING AMAZING: Reno queen’s grand plans for Queenslander

        premium_icon FLIPPING AMAZING: Reno queen’s grand plans for Queenslander

        News The owner says the wooden home will be restored to its former glory

        Airport taking off thanks to share of $5 million in funding

        premium_icon Airport taking off thanks to share of $5 million in funding

        News The funding will allow more Queenslanders to explore their own state

        Caravan park’s massive influx amid eased restrictions

        premium_icon Caravan park’s massive influx amid eased restrictions

        News One Fraser Coast caravan park has been inundated with travels as restrictions...

        • 12th Jun 2020 5:55 AM
        JobKeeper, lock down gardening surge, protects parklands

        premium_icon JobKeeper, lock down gardening surge, protects parklands

        News Thousands of jobs on the Fraser Coast are being supported