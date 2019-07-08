Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PolAir helped track a stolen car for more than 100km after two teenagers stole it from a family garage.
PolAir helped track a stolen car for more than 100km after two teenagers stole it from a family garage. Rob Wright
Crime

Teens' luxury car taste leads cops on 100km helicopter chase

Shayla Bulloch
by
8th Jul 2019 9:34 AM | Updated: 10:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY dog woke up sleeping residents to the sounds of their luxury car being stolen by teenagers who led police on a lengthy chase for more than 100km.

On Friday morning, two teens broke into a Mimosa Crescent home at Currimundi and used the remote to unlock the garage door to where an Audi was parked.

Kawana police officer-in-charge Mark Cordwell said the family woke when their pet dog started to bark, but the offenders acted quickly.

"They heard the vehicle running and the car was already being driven away," he said.

Senior Sergeant Cordwell said PolAir tracked the car for more than 100km before it was located at Ipswich late on Saturday night.

Several similar incidents have been reported across the Sunshine Coast this year with police urging residents to conceal their keys from opportunistic thieves at night.

"People really need to keep everything secure and be vigilant with this sort of behaviour," Snr Sgt Cordwell said.

An 18-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested and charged with relevant car theft offences.

currimundi editors picks kawana police station stolen car sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Proud Marys mark 20 years at Poppins Day in the Park

    premium_icon Proud Marys mark 20 years at Poppins Day in the Park

    News Councillor David Lewis then officially opened this year's Mary Poppins Literary Competition.

    SPORT: Junior State Cup families set to eat, stay, spend

    premium_icon SPORT: Junior State Cup families set to eat, stay, spend

    News 'It's the biggest regular sporting event we have.'

    POPPINS FEST: M'boro's Story Bank set to be tourism drawcard

    premium_icon POPPINS FEST: M'boro's Story Bank set to be tourism drawcard

    News He estimated about 3500 people had attended the festival.

    UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    premium_icon UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    Health Part of $44million wing still not operational

    • 8th Jul 2019 9:00 AM