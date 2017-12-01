Teen's plea: 'Stay away from her'

OVERCOME with emotion, a Hervey Bay teen physically confronted the person bullying his girlfriend.

The confrontation ended in the 17-year-old's expulsion from school and a day in court.

When he saw his girlfriend and another girl in a verbal argument at a Hervey Bay school on July 28, he stepped in.

About 11.15am, the young man pushed the girl fighting with his girlfriend with open palms to the chest.

The court heard the girl fell to the ground before he climbed on top and started shaking her with both arms saying "stay away from her, I'm sick of it".

<<FIND MORE LOCAL COURT STORIES HERE>>

The fight was broken up by nearby teachers and students.

He pleaded guilty to common assault in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said his girlfriend had been subject to prolonged bullying.

"That bullying had continued sporadically and even up to a couple of weeks ago it was continuing," he said.

"The words my client used at the time 'leave her alone, I'm sick of it', those words are significant in that the bullying was carrying on and he'd had enough of his girlfriend being bullied by this other girl."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge handed the teen a 12 month good behaviour bond with a $500 recognisance.