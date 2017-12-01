Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen's plea: 'Stay away from her'

Inge Hansen
by

OVERCOME with emotion, a Hervey Bay teen physically confronted the person bullying his girlfriend.

The confrontation ended in the 17-year-old's expulsion from school and a day in court.

When he saw his girlfriend and another girl in a verbal argument at a Hervey Bay school on July 28, he stepped in.

About 11.15am, the young man pushed the girl fighting with his girlfriend with open palms to the chest.

The court heard the girl fell to the ground before he climbed on top and started shaking her with both arms saying "stay away from her, I'm sick of it".

<<FIND MORE LOCAL COURT STORIES HERE>>

The fight was broken up by nearby teachers and students.

He pleaded guilty to common assault in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said his girlfriend had been subject to prolonged bullying.

"That bullying had continued sporadically and even up to a couple of weeks ago it was continuing," he said.

"The words my client used at the time 'leave her alone, I'm sick of it', those words are significant in that the bullying was carrying on and he'd had enough of his girlfriend being bullied by this other girl."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge handed the teen a 12 month good behaviour bond with a $500 recognisance.

Related Items

Topics:  bullying fccourt fccrime hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
What would happen if the mayor is stood down

What would happen if the mayor is stood down

THE Fraser Coast could go back to the polls if mayor Chris Loft resigns or is stood down before his court date in January.

SCAM ALERT: Threatening ransom emails hit Queensland

DON'T FALL FOR IT: An extortion email tries to scare victims into sending tens of thousands of dollars.

The scammer tries to scare people into sending large sums of money.

14 events to keep you busy this weekend

2016 Independent Fraser Coast Toy Run - members of Bay Riders from Hervey Bay.

Find out what events are happening on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

WEIRD CRIME: Man enters bachelor life by pouring paint on himself

RECKLESS ACT: Raymond Tawhio Sonny Hataraka, 35, of Point Vernon, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

He wanted to do something 'weird.'

Local Partners