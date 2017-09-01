Teens rescue bull shark after catching it off Urangan Pier

Two teenagers caught a bull shark off the Urangan Pier, and rescued it.

IT WAS a sight to see when two teenagers caught a giant bull shark on a fishing rod off Urangan Pier, and rescued it after walking it to the beach.

Observer Jane and Darren Corke said the shark was about 2.5m long, and said it looked almost similar to as if "it was a dog on a lead" as they pulled it along to the shore.

"When we got close to them, we saw a huge bull shark attached to the rope," Mrs Corke said.

"The shark was swimming alongside the pier."

After bringing it into a shallow part of the beach, the locals boys removed two hooks from the shark - one from their catch, and another that was there from a previous incident.

"They were very professional and showed that they have respect for animals," Mrs Corke said.

"After they released it, everyone on the pier just clapped."

"One of the boys said it was the largest bull shark they have ever caught.

Mr and Mrs Corke are travel bloggers who blog under LTD Living The Dream, and said they have a good impression of Hervey Bay both from the shark rescue and the other amazing experiences our region offers.

"Hervey Bay is a beautiful spot, we are sure to make plenty more stops here," Mr Corke said.