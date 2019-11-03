Menu
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway last night.
Teens suffer head, chest injuries in Bruce Hwy crash

Shayla Bulloch
3rd Nov 2019 8:34 AM | Updated: 9:45 AM
TEENAGERS are among multiple people injured in a serious crash on the Bruce Highway last night.

Paramedics rushed to the single-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes at Palmview about 6.57pm to reports of three people injured.

Critical care paramedics treated a woman in her late teens for chest and abdominal injuries, and a man is his teens for neck injuries.

A man in his 20s was also treated for head injuries.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service said the car crashed into a safety barrier.

All patients were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

