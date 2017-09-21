28°
Telephone service disrupted at hospitals on the Fraser Coast

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service apologises for any inconvenience related to phone connection problems at Hervey Bay and Maryborough hospitals on Wednesday.

WBHHS's communications provider has experienced an external infrastructure issue, which caused telephone disruptions at both hospitals.

This has resulted in some connection problems for incoming calls, but the majority of calls are being received.

Internal calls between hospital departments have not been impacted and there has been no disruption to clinical services.

WBHHS's provider is working to rectify the issue as quickly as possible.

Any community members who have difficulty connecting to the hospital switchboard are being advised to wait a short time and try again.

As always, in the case of an emergency, people should dial 000.

