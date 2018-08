A PIALBA man landed in court for keeping a telescopic baton at home.

Daniel Lee Spasojevic pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to possessing and acquiring a restricted item.

The telescopic baton, which extends to a length of about 40cm, was found in a shed during the search warrant by police on July 28.

The 41-year-old was convicted and fined $300.

The baton was forfeited to the Crown.