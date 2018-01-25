Tell us why we're paying the highest power bills?

A proposed locality plan of the new 400.67ha Munna Creek Solar Farm, which was approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council last week.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

I READ Tuesday's (FCC 23/01/18) front page as always - great news and congrats to all pulling this venture together.

Now for the sad part.

We are currently living in a time where we have never ever seen so much solar power being harnessed and used.

Everywhere we look: pubs, clubs, houses, industrial estates, sheds big and small and large open paddock farms the likes of which we read about today.

As I understand it the excess power produced is put into the grid for other use.

Why then are we paying the highest power bills in the country.

Why are we hearing about the poorer having their power turned off or disconnected or not running house-hold items because they simply cannot afford it.

Why can no one, especially our leaders of this country and the energy giants, truthfully tell us why.

Is it because of the greed and profits they all receive through their gouging and simply ripping of the power user including the poor.

Do they have no shame when they hear about users having to have the power disconnected or not use an air-con because of the gouge.

Let's get back to the excess power returned to the grid, this is power returned at little or no cost to the energy company only then to be resold at the gouging price.

How fair is that?

We hear so much about renewable and clean and green and in fact encouraged to go solar then we are rewarded with such arrogance and tell some-one who cares attitude.

Then on the other side of the coin we see granting of such contracts in coal and new mines with a life span of fifty years or more.

What a joke! How serious are they?

It is way past time for the people to demand a royal commission into the whole power industry and expose just who gets what out of these gouging prices.

But guess what I think the only thing we will get is a continued shafting.

Pity.

LAURIE GENRICH

Maryborough