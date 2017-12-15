Menu
Tell us your top moments in sport

Matthew McInerney
by

IT IS time to look back at the year that was in sport.

Later this month, the Fraser Coast Chronicle will publish a look back at the year in sport.

This will include a mix of sport-specific reviews, a closer look at each quarter, as well as the top 10 moments in Fraser Coast sport.

Does your top 10 include Wallaroos' dream run to the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final? Or maybe United Warriors' charge to the women's Wide Bay League decider?

Does Maryborough Bears' breakthrough AFL Wide Bay reserve grade premiership make your list, or do you consider the same governing body's announcement of a six-team women's competition to start next year worthy of a guernsey?

Any top 10 is subjective, and that is why we want to know what local and national sporting moments, big or small, would make your list.

You can nominate as many moments as you like, but the only catch is it has to have happened this year.

Send your top moments to sport@ frasercoastchronicle.com.au by Christmas Day and keep an eye out for our reviews.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
