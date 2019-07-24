Telling stories on film

ACTION: Griffith University Film and Television student Jamie Findley (left)with fellow students Sanskriti Chattopadhyay, Ally Hickey, Emily Reid and Sophie Messina attended a two-week filmmaking bootcamp in Winton.

MARYBOROUGH has been the perfect place to inspire young filmmaker Jamie Findley.

"Living in Maryborough I learnt quickly that everyone has a story - and this prompted me to be fascinated with the idea of storytelling," Jamie said.

The 18-year-old is studying a bachelor of film and Television at Griffith University.

Jamie recently returned from a two-week filmmaking bootcamp in Winton, where he screened a film he created at the Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival.

He joined students from all over Australia and the world to "ideate a film, pitch around a campfire and then create it".

"I definitely learnt how to make a six-minute film in two weeks," he said.

"But more importantly I learnt how to work with anyone under pressure, and how to effectively ideate a story in such a short amount of time."

Born and bred in Maryborough, the teenager said being so far from home was an amazing experience.

"Spending time in a town so disconnected definitely has a peaceful and healing value to it."

Jamie's film was a short drama about a young girl named Vivian who is struggling to come to terms with her mother's death.

He said it was so much fun, and even though a little stressful it was the best part of the trip.

"I was so proud of everyone else that screened their films on the last night," he said.

Even though the film Jamie created was a drama, he would love to direct a film "as wild and crazy" as Tarantino's Kill Bill series.

"One of my favourite films at the moment is Moonlight, directed by Barry Jenkins," he said.

"It's a story about a young black man growing up in Miami and speaks volumes to everyone.

"I just love the lighting and how such a simple, but impactful, story is told."

He said he would love to work with the legendary Michael Caine and get into acting.

"I think it'd be a great experience and you'd learn so much, especially from a directing standpoint," he said.

"However, I think I'll always love the creative freedom behind the camera."

Since starting his filmmaking journey, the uni student said it was hard to watch a film without continuous critiquing.

"It's hard to sit back and watch something without always thinking about how it was made, but it's nice to have the experience and beginner's knowledge."

As a youngster, Jamie had always messed around with cameras but it wasn't until Year 11 at Aldridge State High that his passion flourished.

He advises anyone interested in the art "just to dream big".

"I had a great teacher that encouraged us to be passionate about filmmaking and this put things in perspective for me - I knew I had to study film once I finished Year 12," he said.

"I instantly knew my passion for storytelling could be used via film.

"Filmmaking is one of the most challenging and rewarding industries to work in - all you need is a drive, positivity and creativity.

"There's never a dull day whilst studying film and I can't imagine doing anything else."