Telstra offers free calls across Australia

Telstra will offer free local calls from Australian home phones and payphones over Christmas.

Telstra will offer free local calls from Australian home phones and payphones over Christmas. Contributed

IT IS the gift which keeps on giving - free phone calls to those who matter most this Christmas courtesy of Telstra.

From December 24 to 26, Telstra is gifting every customer in the country free local, national and standard mobile calls from Telstra home phones.

If you're an avid payphone user, they're also offering free calls from its 16,000 plus payphones across the country.

However, it could be the last time you can use the traditional payphones with 1800 revamped booths to be installed across five major cities within the next two years.

The update is the first to payphones since 1987 and 12 have already been unveiled in Perth.

Along with USB charging docks and touchscreens, the WiFi enabled booths will display information about public transport, community polling and multilingual and disability services.

Telstra Head of Fixed Products Jana Kotatko said a change in technology often meant a person chose text messages or social media to communicate with loved ones instead of a phone call.

She said although it was convenient, nothing beat hearing your loved ones voice over the phone.

"Telstra's 2016 free payphone calls campaign was testament to that, with more than 271,000 free payphone calls made over three days," she said.

"This year, by giving people even more ways to contact their friends and family for free, we expect to see this figure rise by at least ten times this amount."

Australians will also be able to take advantage of free Wi-Fi at selected Telstra Air public hotspots.

The offer excludes international calls, 13 numbers and premium and directory services.