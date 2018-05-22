Telstra outage hits 4G, 3G and SMS services

AUSTRALIA'S largest mobile carrier Telstra is suffering its second nationwide mobile outage this month, with 3G, 4G services and internet connections cut off to customers around the country.

The first reports of a widespread outage appeared just before 10am, with Telstra customers reporting they had been forced back to a 3G connection, and were no longer able to access the internet.

While the company did not initially acknowledge the problem, more than 3600 Telstra customers reported issues to Aussie Outages.

"We're working to fix an issue impacting some mobile services. Sorry for the inconvenience," the Telstra Twitter account posted at 10:55am.

Two hours into the nationwide outage, Telstra said mobile phone services were coming back online, and pointed the finger of blame at faulty hardware.

"Our 4G voice and data traffic volume is improving nationally after we bypassed hardware which had been preventing some customers from accessing the 4G mobile network. 3G voice and data volumes are also improving," the company said in a statement.

"We are very sorry for the interruption to services, either directly to customers or through business and government services."

The company did not a provide an estimate for its full restoration, however.

A map produced by Aussie Outages shows the problem is affecting a majority of major metropolitan hubs around the country.

The Telstra outage is hitting services across the country.

The outage began around 10:00am this morning with customers taking to social media to complain of losing mobile service.

Noticed mobile access dropped out for a few minutes then back as 3G. Got to a wifi hotspot and thought I’d check @telstra for outages in #Bundaberg. Get this:



Ironically, the latest problem also downed Telstra's Service Status page, where customers are asked to check whether there are planned outages or maintenance happening in their area.

The company's social media team finally acknowledged the problems after 10.40am, replying to concerned customers that there was "an issue impacting our mobile network".

The nationwide outage comes just 20 days after the last widespread issue, that downed mobile phone connection for two hours.

A Telstra spokesman later confirmed the problems were caused "by technical changes made ahead of upgrades to mobile traffic control equipment in Telstra's Exhibition Street exchange in Melbourne".

Telstra's network also failed on May 4 in an outage that affected some Triple-Zero calls for 10 hours across five states and is currently the subject of a formal investigation by the Federal Government.

One Bundaberg user said he checked for outages on the Telstra site and got an error message.

On the Sunshine Coast, a similar check reproduced the same result.

Another reported there was no coverage in the Adelaide CBD.

Another said there was no service in Sydney's CBD.

Telstra has responded publicly on Twitter, apologising for the disruption but not confirming the extent of the outage.

The outage also comes after poor financial results from Telstra, as the company warned investors its earnings were shrinking in a tough, more competitive market despite attracting 60,000 more postpaid mobile customers in the third quarter of the year.

The telco also faces legal action from rival Optus, which has taken the company to court over its advertisements for an "unlimited" mobile phone plan.

"Without any qualification, these advertisements are likely to mislead customers," Optus claimed in court documents.

