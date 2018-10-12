Telstra relocation a win for customers

MOVING UP: Maryborough staff celebrate the opening of their new modernised Telstra store in Station Square Shopping Centre.

MOVING UP: Maryborough staff celebrate the opening of their new modernised Telstra store in Station Square Shopping Centre. Boni Holmes

THE new Maryborough Telstra store has the modern tones of its city counterparts and staff hope it rings true with their customers.

The store was officially opened on Wednesday night after relocating from Lennox St to Station Square Shopping Centre.

Decked out with the latest technological gadgets, store owner James Fountain said the new location would help his business connect with the community.

"We believe in the community and want to be there to teach and enjoy the technology experiences," he said.

"Our staff are about helping customers understand the digital disruption and how to avoid it. You also get to talk to a local person in your local store offering local service and local experts."

The new location features more computers and seats for customers.

Telstra Store Maryborough held their official opening with CEO and owner James Fountain (left) and Fraser Coast Regional mayor George Seymour cutting the ribbon. Boni Holmes

Retail director Troy Lyon - who looks after three stores on the Sunshine Coast and two on the Fraser Coast - ensures the stores follow best practice to make it better for customers.

He said the new layout of the store differed from the traditional walk up to the counter.

"Now it is about serving each individual customer as an individual and finding out as much as you can about them," Mr Lyon said.

"That's where the different serving areas are really tailored to have good conversations and make sure that when customers come in that they are walking away not having to come in over and over again.

"There might be an issue on their bill, might be paying too much or might be better products so to be able to sit down with someone for a short period to just make sure that is all fine is really about that environment there."

Telstra Store Maryborough's official opening in Station Square Shopping Centre. Boni Holmes

Area general manager Daniel Baldry said the move made it more convenient for the community.

"Under a new licensee who took over 12 months ago, we started looking at opportunities to come in to the shopping centre," he said.

"It has been in the old location for quite a while and this is a good opportunity to refresh and give customers convenience and offering more choice.

"We have created an environment that is more conducive to customers' needs versus our needs.

"By doing so we have provided privacy booths and comfortable seating.

"We have business experts in store now ... it is a one-stop shop."

(from left) Telstra Store Maryborough's Ben Mackeereth welcomes Maryborough state member Bruce Saunders, Fraser Coast Regional mayor George Seymour with Alowishus's Amy Baldwin who catered the official opening at Station Square Shopping Centre. Boni Holmes

Store manager Colin Sutton said the new layout meant customers no longer had to travel south.

"You don't have to travel to the Sunny Coast or Brisbane to get this modern look of a store," he said.

"For our customers it is more of a higher level of retail experience."

Telstra Stores area general manager Daniel Baldry welcomes staff and guests to the opening of their new store at Station Square Shopping Centre. Boni Holmes

DETAILS

Telstra Store Maryborough is located at Shop 29, Station Square Shopping Centre, 142Lennox St

Opening hours are 9am-5pm weekdays and 9am-1.30pm Saturday