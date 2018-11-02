Menu
The mobile network around Ghost Hill in Hervey Bay will be upgraded.
William West
Telstra to upgrade 4G service in Ghost Hill from next Monday

Jessica Lamb
by
2nd Nov 2018 7:38 AM

THE mobile network around Ghost Hill in Hervey Bay will be upgraded over the next week.

Telstra has advised customers their service might be impacted during from next Monday as they upgrade services to 4GX.

Telstra regional general manager May Boisen said the upgrade would give customers access to some of the fastest mobile networks in the world.

"The expansion in the area will mean increased capacity for the local mobile network, giving locals improved and more consistent data speeds,” Ms Boisen said.

"Our mobile sites are made up of a number of sectors and, as this upgrade work needs to be carried out during daylight hours, our technicians will need to switch off some sectors at different stages for health and safety reasons.

"We have been proactively notifying customers that this may mean different parts of the area at varying times may experience degraded coverage, but only for short periods.

"We have a number of other mobile sites in the region that provide overlapping coverage, which should minimise disruption for most customers,” Ms Boisen added.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

