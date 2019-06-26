Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Temperatures expected to warm up across Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
by
26th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE cloud cover in coming days is set to bring warmer temperatures to the Fraser Coast.

Maryborough and Hervey Bay have shivered through the past week, with temperatures dropping to a low of 3.1 and 4.7 respectively on June 19.

The region's low temperatures have remained mainly in single digits since then, with a low of 6.7 recorded in Maryborough on Tuesday morning, while Hervey Bay recorded a low of 9.3 degrees.

But with cloud cover rolling in, temperatures are set to rise, with a low of 14 expected in Hervey Bay and 13 in Maryborough on Wednesday, making for a much warmer morning.

The average low temperature for June in Hervey Bay is 11.9, while in Maryborough the average is 10.4.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said rain was expected during the remainder of the week, with rainfalls between 10-15mm likely across the coast.
 

More Stories

fcweather fraser coast hervey bay maryborough weather
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BRAVE: Moment famed anchorman received cancer diagnosis

    premium_icon BRAVE: Moment famed anchorman received cancer diagnosis

    News His memoir, title Trouserless Under the News Desk, bought him to Hervey Bay on Tuesday.

    • 26th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    What Esplanade businesses had to say about the 20-year plan

    premium_icon What Esplanade businesses had to say about the 20-year plan

    Business Some have welcomed the proposals, but others aren't so sure

    • 26th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    STORY OF: How a wonderful wife led to long and happy life

    premium_icon STORY OF: How a wonderful wife led to long and happy life

    News Mr Roberts has lived in Hervey Bay for 12 years.

    • 26th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    FISHING: Where to find calmer waters in the Bay this week

    premium_icon FISHING: Where to find calmer waters in the Bay this week

    Fishing There's plenty of fish, you just have to know where to find them.