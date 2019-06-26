Temperatures expected to warm up across Fraser Coast

MORE cloud cover in coming days is set to bring warmer temperatures to the Fraser Coast.



Maryborough and Hervey Bay have shivered through the past week, with temperatures dropping to a low of 3.1 and 4.7 respectively on June 19.



The region's low temperatures have remained mainly in single digits since then, with a low of 6.7 recorded in Maryborough on Tuesday morning, while Hervey Bay recorded a low of 9.3 degrees.



But with cloud cover rolling in, temperatures are set to rise, with a low of 14 expected in Hervey Bay and 13 in Maryborough on Wednesday, making for a much warmer morning.



The average low temperature for June in Hervey Bay is 11.9, while in Maryborough the average is 10.4.



Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said rain was expected during the remainder of the week, with rainfalls between 10-15mm likely across the coast.

