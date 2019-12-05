Menu
Robbie Staff and Stephen Battye keeping cool in Maryborough.
Temperatures rise as heatwave hits the Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
5th Dec 2019 3:30 PM
A HEATWAVE has hit the Fraser Coast, with Maryborough hitting a high of more than 39 degrees on Thursday and Hervey Bay well above the December average.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said a very hot, dry air mass was in place at the moment, letting temperatures climb higher than average.

“It’s bringing enhanced fire dangers as well,” Ms Gardner said.

Yesterday as Maryborough hit 39 degrees, Hervey Bay reached 32.8.

The average temperatures in the region for December is 29.4 in Hervey Bay and 30.6 in Maryborough.

A severe fire warning is currently in place for the region.

The warmer temperatures are set to continue today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow there is an isolated chance of showers or storms, with a cool change expected on Sunday.

