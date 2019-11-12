Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSHFIRE
BUSHFIRE
Environment

TEMPERATURES RISE: How to prepare you home for bush fires

11th Nov 2019 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS BUSHFIRES continue to ravage the Fraser Coast's neighbouring regions, residents are urged to be prepared.

An "unstoppable" fire is moving towards properties in the Black Snake Range, southwest of Gympie, according to a resident of the area who called 000 a number of times over the weekend.

Further south, a firefighter is recovering in hospital after surgery on a badly-broken leg suffered during the height of the Cooroibah fire on Friday night at the Sunshine Coast.

With another difficult week ahead and temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s expected, Fraser Coast residents have been reminded of the importance to be prepared.

Fraser Coast Regional Council has urged residents to create a Bushfire Survival Plan.

Queensland Rural Fire Service encourage people to prepare by doing the following during these devastating fires:

  • Prepare homes by clearing leaves from rooves and gutters and trim low-lying branches from the ground surrounding houses.
  • Consider what you will do to protect pets and livestock.
  • Tune in to warnings: Don't assume you will receive a warning as a fire approaches.

To stay up to date and monitor current bushfires, visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map.html

emergancy services fire
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘People have warmed towards us now’: Veteran’s post-war tale

        premium_icon ‘People have warmed towards us now’: Veteran’s post-war tale

        News Donald Shaw will never forget what happened in Malaya. The 86-year-old veteran, who served with Australian forces during the Malayan Emergency, will proudly don his...

        Man allegedly abused police twice after being pulled over

        premium_icon Man allegedly abused police twice after being pulled over

        Crime Man charged after being pulled over by police

        ‘If you’re a conservative you go to jail’: MP’s radio spray

        premium_icon ‘If you’re a conservative you go to jail’: MP’s radio spray

        News Ted Sorensen has lashed out former mayor Chris Loft's sentencing

        Coast residents urged to prepare for worst as bushfires rage

        premium_icon Coast residents urged to prepare for worst as bushfires rage

        News Fraser Coast Regional Council has urged residents to create a Bushfire Survival...