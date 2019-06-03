Menu
RAIN, HAIL OR SHINE: Eli Hardy, 7, from Torquay wasn't going to let a little rain stop his outdoor activities on Sunday.
WEATHER: Temperatures to drop across region again this week

Carlie Walker
3rd Jun 2019 9:00 AM
HANG on to those winter woolies - temperatures are set to plummet on the Fraser Coast on Tuesday.

A week after Maryborough and Hervey Bay recorded the lowest May temperatures in three years, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said there was more cold weather to come.

It was a wet weekend on the Fraser Coast.

Mr Blazak said there was a chance of continuing showers overnight and into today, with the rain set to clear by the afternoon.

But cold south-westerly air bursting in on Tuesday and Wednesday are set to see temperatures drop again.

"Tuesday will be particularly cold," Mr Blazak said. Temperatures are expected to drop to 7 with a high of 19, but with strong winds and low humidity, it would feel particularly cold throughout the day.

Towards the weekend, temperatures will get warmer.

Last week in Bundaberg, a low of 5.5 degrees was recorded on Wednesday, the coldest May day in more than 50 years.

Lachlan Stoney a forecaster with the Bureau of Meteorology, said a burst of cold, dry air coming from the south west was responsible for the drop in temperatures last week.

