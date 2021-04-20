Menu
News

Temperatures to soar as rain misses us ... again

Carlie Walker
20th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Temperatures are set to soar on the Fraser Coast this week as rain forecast for further north looks set to miss the region.

Forecaster Felim Henniffy said sunny weather would prevail in the region for most of the week, with Maryborough to reach 31 on Wednesday, four degrees above average.

Hervey Bay is expected to reach a high of 28 degrees, about two degrees above the average high temperature for April.

"Most of the rain action will be further north," he said.

Mr Hennify said it was possible the northern end of Fraser Island would receive light showers, but the rest of the Coast would likely miss out.

Towards the weekend, temperatures would begin to drop again, he said, with coastal showers likely later in the weekend.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

