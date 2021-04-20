Hervey Bay would reach a high of 28 degrees, about two degrees above the average high temperature for April.

Temperatures are set to soar on the Fraser Coast this week as rain forecast for further north looks set to miss the region.

Forecaster Felim Henniffy said sunny weather would prevail in the region for most of the week, with Maryborough to reach 31 on Wednesday, four degrees above average.

"Most of the rain action will be further north," he said.

Mr Hennify said it was possible the northern end of Fraser Island would receive light showers, but the rest of the Coast would likely miss out.

Towards the weekend, temperatures would begin to drop again, he said, with coastal showers likely later in the weekend.

Originally published as Temperatures to soar as rain misses us... again