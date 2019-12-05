Temperatures soar to 40C as fireys brace for horror weekend

REFUGE: The beach will be the place to be in coming days, with temperatures set to soar across the Coast, leaving fireys bracing for trouble. Out cooling off on Maroochydore Beach is Polly Peterson, 3. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

THE Sunshine Coast was set to boil going into the next few days with fire fighters on high alert as temperatures head to peaks of 38C and humidity levels plummet.

Area director for Caloundra QFES Rural Fire Services, Inspector Matt Inwood, said preformed strike teams and rapid response units had been in place since Monday.

The coastal strip was forecast to hit 33C today (Thurs) and then ramp up to 35C on Friday and Saturday before falling to 30C on Sunday.

But the Bureau of Meteorology has warned that anywhere off the beach was heading for another level of extreme.

Nambour's seven-day run of maximum temperatures started yesterday when temperatures punched through 33C.

Today's (thurs) peak would hit 36C with Friday (38C), Saturday (38C), Sunday (31C), Monday (31C) and then Tuesday (33C).

Inspector Inwood said the fire danger would ramp up to potentially Severe on Friday and was already on the point of tipping from Very High.

Local fire bans were in place across the Sunshine Coast and Noosa local government areas banning any outdoor fire or backyard pile burn.

Those caught breaching the rules faced prosecution.

Inspector Inwood has urged all property owners to prepare, clear gutters, leave access for fire fighters and write Bush Fire Survival Plans that were shared with all family members.

The situation was volatile with westerly winds expected to hold cooling sea breezes until into the afternoon through to the weekend.

Inspector Inwood has urged people to be vigilant and to think carefully of the need to use tools or machinery in the open unless essential.

Hoses or other suppressants should be easily at hand in case a spark ignited.

"These are bad fire conditions," he said. "People need to be mindful."

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said conditions on the coastal strip would be dependent on when the cooling sea breezes kicked in.

"Friday and Saturday are the peak days," he said. "It's all about the sea breeze. The latest it comes the hotter it will be for longer.

"If the north, north-westerly push holds the sea breeze off until the early afternoon it could be 35C by late morning and stick at that for the day."

Mr Narramore said there was only a slight chance of rain late Saturday and into Sunday.

However, any falls would be isolated.