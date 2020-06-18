Menu
Temple & Webster's second-half sales have leapt 90 per cent after people turned to Internet channels during the virus crisis.
Virus lifts homeware retailer's sales by 90%

by Steven Deare
18th Jun 2020 10:08 AM

Furniture and homewares online store Temple & Webster has reaped a 90 per cent improvement in second-half revenue to date after people turned to Internet shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

There were many sales to new customers among the results to May 31, according to management, which were a big rise on the same period last year.

Year to date revenue is up 68 per cent to $151.7 million compared with the same period last year.

Temple & Webster chief executive Mark Coulter said many new customers were making repeat purchases.

He expects to report full-year figures in late July.

Many Australians are yet to buy homewares and furniture online but the shift is well underway in the US and Europe.

The Kogan online shopping business has increased its efforts to capitalise and in May bought homewares company Matt Blatt.

Originally published as Temple & Webster's 90% H2 sales surge

