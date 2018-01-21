Temporary council admin building to open in M'boro

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will maintain a presence in the Maryborough CBD while its administration centre is refurbished.



The council will open a temporary Customer Service Centre in Adelaide Street on Monday next to the Friendlies Chemist.



A temporary service centre was set up at the Brolga Theatre in December while work on the Kent Street administration building's air-conditioning system was in progress.



"However, initial construction work had to stop when asbestos and major electrical issues were discovered," Council CEO Ken Diehm said.



"The proposed works will be necessary to ensure the council maintains its administrative presence in the CBD and provides safe and appropriate working conditions for employees."



The new temporary Customer Service Centre at 211-213 Adelaide Street (next to Friendlies Chemist) is conveniently located in the heart of Maryborough's CBD, a short walking distance from Maryborough City Hall.



Opening hours are 8.15am to 4.45pm.



Buses stop regularly opposite City Hall and service the Fairfield, Newtown, Ululah, Hospital, Granville, Tinana, Howard, Torbanlea and Hervey Bay areas.



For timetables, costs and a network map visit the Maryborough Bus Services web page at www.qld.gov.au/transport/public/transport/timetables/qconnect/maryborough



The council's temporary Customer Service Centre at the Brolga Theatre closed on Friday.

