Temporary road closures in Maryborough CBD

THERE will be a temporary road closure in place along Adelaide St and Kent St for the Maryborough CBD Hotalong Street Party on Friday.

The road closure will be inplace on April 7 from 3pm to 8.30pm.

Under Section 173C of the Liquor Act 1992, council has authority to declare 'wet areas' in the area where alcohol may be consumed.

The following areas have been declared as 'wet areas' for the responsible consumption of alcohol:

Part of Adelaide St from Kent to Ellena St and the Town Hall Green,

Part of Kent St from Adelaide to Bazaar St on April 7 between 5.30pm and 8pm.

For more information call council on 1300 794 929.