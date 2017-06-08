Temps drop to bring coldest morning of year for Coast

Renee Wilson, from Washington State, USA. It's the coldest day of the year, but that didn't stop Renee from working on her tan at Torquay.

UPDATE: The minimum temperature was even cooler than yesterday with a chilly 5.6 degrees in Hervey Bay at 6.30am on Thursday.

The temperature dropped to 8.9 degrees in Maryborough.

It's likely you were feeling cooler with an apparent temperature of 4.9 degrees in the Bay and 5.9 degrees in Maryborough.

EARLIER:While Maryborough and Hervey Bay residents shivered through the coldest morning of the year this morning, one international visitor didn't know what all the fuss was about.

Renee Wilson, who is visiting the Fraser Coast from Washington, donned a bikini and hit the beach, keen to soak up the warmth and improve her tan.

The American wasn't letting a cool morning put off her daily visit to the beach.

Renee Wilson, from Washington State, USA. It's the coldest day of the year, but that didn't stop Renee from working on her tan at Torquay. Matthew McInerney

Renee is used to the sight of snow at her home near Seattle, with the temperature hovering just above freezing.

In Hervey Bay, temperatures fell to 7.7 degrees, the coldest it has been since October 1 last year when 7.2 degrees was recorded in the Whale City.

But it was Maryborough residents who were left pulling their blankets tighter, recording a lowest temperature of 3.4 degrees on Wednesday.

It hasn't been that cold in the Heritage City since July 2 last year, when the same temperature was recorded.

Hervey Bay reached a high of 19.9 yesterday, while Maryborough reached a high of 19.8.

According to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks, we are set for another cold morning on Thursday.

"It is likely we will see some very cold temperatures," Mr Banks said.

But while the rest of the region wore cardigans and jumpers, Ms Wilson splashed in the water at Torquay.

"As long as the sun's out, I'm in it," the backpacker said.

Ms Wilson has spent the last six months travelling around Australia, visiting everywhere from Brisbane and Melbourne to Perth and Alice Springs.

She still hasn't visited Fraser Island but says she's intending to in the next few months.