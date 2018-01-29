Menu
Temps to drop almost 10 degrees below average

Amy Formosa
by

IF you've been sweating it out, there is some welcome relief on the way.

We can expect maximum temperatures to drop by almost ten degrees when a cool change comes through the region later in the week.

Maximum temps are due to fall well below average with a pleasant 25 degrees forecast for Maryborough on Saturday and 26 degrees in Hervey Bay.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said the cool change was coming from the south and was expected to stick around until early next week.

"It's quite a lovely cool change and it's expected to bring some patchy rain," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"There will be a dramatic cooling in much of the state from Thursday."

Hervey Bay's maximum January average is 30.2 degrees and 30.8 in Maryborough.

The last time the region broke a record for the coolest January day was 19.4 degrees in Maryborough back in 1966.

The first few days of this week are warm with top temps ranging between 30-34 degrees across the region.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology summer weather

