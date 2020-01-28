Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tourists wear masks at airport check-in
Tourists wear masks at airport check-in
Health

Ten Qld students face weeks in quarantine

by Tracey Ferrier
28th Jan 2020 8:31 AM

TEN students currently flying back from China will spend two weeks in quarantine at their Brisbane boarding school to manage any risk of them spreading the deadly coronavirus.

The Stuartholme School for girls is taking high-level precautions to ensure the student population isn't exposed to the risk of the virus, which is rapidly spreading in mainland China.

Ten returning students, who are currently in the air, will be met at the airport and taken back to the school, where they'll spend two weeks in quarantine on the fifth floor of their boarding house, principal Kristen Sharpe said on Tuesday.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus queensland school students virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boy beats deadly bacteria, health struggles to get to school

        premium_icon Boy beats deadly bacteria, health struggles to get to school

        News Just making it to the classroom was the biggest challenge of all.

        Fraser Coast schools share warning about coronavirus

        premium_icon Fraser Coast schools share warning about coronavirus

        News Schools across the Fraser Coast have shared a warning from Queensland Health amid...

        Countdown on until local stars back on TV

        premium_icon Countdown on until local stars back on TV

        Entertainment What you can expect Dan and Steph to get up to on this season on MKR