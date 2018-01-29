Tenants from hell slammed by readers

81 Macintyre St in Leyburn was left in a horrific state with human faeces and rubbish strewn throughout. Owner Kathy Beerens was left to clean up the mess.

CHRONICLE readers are outraged after reading about a property that was left with burnt carpet, rubbish everywhere and human faeces.

As well as the mess, three weeks of unpaid rent and $2000 worth of damage was owed after the tenants abandoned their lease and fled the house.

Tanya Priest: Some should make a sight for landlords only and put up good tenants and bad tenants.

Jason Weston: Lots of dodgy owners renting out substandard houses as well then crying poor when renter ask for repairs.

Desley Jenkinson Think it might be time to re-valuate the rental insurance policies on what they class as 'normal wear and tear.'

Leon Brooks: Makes it really hard for good tenants like me. I hope someone in insurance company comes to the party this. Plain wrong.

Rachael Marie: Tenants are getting away with stuff like this everywhere, qcat doesn't help owners just drags out for the tenant to be longer behind in rent and damage property.

I have just had our tenant abandoned our property and not pay eight weeks rent. He thinks it's ok!

We have decided no more tenants!

Lija Kazlauskaite: Thing is, if these bad renters get "bad listed" they go to the top of the list of state housing. Where is the Justice?

Angela Tyack: Sounds pretty much identical with what happened to my house.

Some people are just disgusting.

Krystle Hardie: I don't understand how people can have such disrespect for other peoples stuff.

Gary Mac R'sols: Put their name up to protect other rentals!!!