Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tenants from hell slammed by readers

81 Macintyre St in Leyburn was left in a horrific state with human faeces and rubbish strewn throughout. Owner Kathy Beerens was left to clean up the mess.
81 Macintyre St in Leyburn was left in a horrific state with human faeces and rubbish strewn throughout. Owner Kathy Beerens was left to clean up the mess. Kathy Beerens

CHRONICLE readers are outraged after reading about a property that was left with burnt carpet, rubbish everywhere and human faeces.

As well as the mess, three weeks of unpaid rent and $2000 worth of damage was owed after the tenants abandoned their lease and fled the house.

Tanya Priest: Some should make a sight for landlords only and put up good tenants and bad tenants.

Jason Weston: Lots of dodgy owners renting out substandard houses as well then crying poor when renter ask for repairs.

Desley Jenkinson Think it might be time to re-valuate the rental insurance policies on what they class as 'normal wear and tear.'

Leon Brooks: Makes it really hard for good tenants like me. I hope someone in insurance company comes to the party this. Plain wrong.

81 Macintyre St in Leyburn was left in a horrific state with human faeces and rubbish strewn throughout. Owner Kathy Beerens was left to clean up the mess.
81 Macintyre St in Leyburn was left in a horrific state with human faeces and rubbish strewn throughout. Owner Kathy Beerens was left to clean up the mess. Kathy Beerens

Rachael Marie: Tenants are getting away with stuff like this everywhere, qcat doesn't help owners just drags out for the tenant to be longer behind in rent and damage property.

I have just had our tenant abandoned our property and not pay eight weeks rent. He thinks it's ok!

We have decided no more tenants!

Lija Kazlauskaite: Thing is, if these bad renters get "bad listed" they go to the top of the list of state housing. Where is the Justice?

Angela Tyack: Sounds pretty much identical with what happened to my house.

Some people are just disgusting.

Krystle Hardie: I don't understand how people can have such disrespect for other peoples stuff.

Gary Mac R'sols: Put their name up to protect other rentals!!!

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fraser coast chronicle tenants your say

Fraser Coast Chronicle
OUTAGE: 1700 residents left without power

OUTAGE: 1700 residents left without power

ABOUT 1700 Fraser Coast residents have been left without power on Monday morning.

Beer in the hand is worth two from the brewery at Festival

MEAT AND BEER: Childers' Josh Phillips and Zoe Young have been handcrafting The Cheeki Tiki ciders.

All the action from the BBQ and Craft Beer Festival

Armed man arrested after two hour chase

The man allegedly carrying a gun around Hervey Bay was arrested by police on Monday morning.

The man was believed to be using taxis to travel.

Coding the latest language taught at school

Schools coding program - Josh Reid, year 8 at Maryborough State High.

Students are learning the language of coding.

Local Partners