Tender out for popular beachside kiosk

Expressions of interest are being sought for anyone with a dream of running a cafe/kiosk right beside Brooms Head beach. Pic: Elizabeth McGinnes

EXPRESSIONS of interest are being sought for anyone with a dream of running a cafe/kiosk right beside the beach.

Late last week, Clarence Valley Council put the Brooms Head Snack Shack up for tender with the intention of finding any interested parties “with the capability, vision and experience for operation of the cafe/kiosk (currently trading as the Snack Shack) on the Brooms Head Reserve.”

Anyone interested in becoming the new lease holder of the kiosk have until November 4, 2020 to submit their paperwork.

For more information, visit the Clarence Valley Council eTendering Portal.