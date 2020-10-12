Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Expressions of interest are being sought for anyone with a dream of running a cafe/kiosk right beside Brooms Head beach. Pic: Elizabeth McGinnes
Expressions of interest are being sought for anyone with a dream of running a cafe/kiosk right beside Brooms Head beach. Pic: Elizabeth McGinnes
Business

Tender out for popular beachside kiosk

Jenna Thompson
12th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EXPRESSIONS of interest are being sought for anyone with a dream of running a cafe/kiosk right beside the beach.

Late last week, Clarence Valley Council put the Brooms Head Snack Shack up for tender with the intention of finding any interested parties “with the capability, vision and experience for operation of the cafe/kiosk (currently trading as the Snack Shack) on the Brooms Head Reserve.”

Anyone interested in becoming the new lease holder of the kiosk have until November 4, 2020 to submit their paperwork.

For more information, visit the Clarence Valley Council eTendering Portal.

brooms head brooms head beach clarence business coastal views
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maryborough Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Maryborough Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Fraser Coast deals cited for alleged council corruption

        Premium Content Fraser Coast deals cited for alleged council corruption

        News One senator has named the Fraser Coast as an example