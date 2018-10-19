Tenders shortlisted for The Avenue

TENDERS READY: Construction on The Avenue is expected to start between Christmas and January, as the shortlist of tenders is prepared.

CONSTRUCTION on Hervey Bay's new A-list business is due to start in January as developers finalise the shortlist for tenders.

Dozens of local companies have applied for the construction of The Avenue, a $10 million office development in the heart of Hervey Bay.

Architect Leigh Ratcliffe revealed the tenders would close on November 28 with the building contract finalised before Christmas.

"I'm hoping we'll have a very competitive situation, but what we really want to see is a local head contractor who will use all the local subcontractors,” Mr Ratcliffe told the Chronicle.

"This project is all about helping the economy and turning the economy of Hervey Bay and to put jobs on the street.”

Mr Ratcliffe estimated there would be between 50-60 jobs on the site.

"Usually for these sort of projects it's 2-1, there's two people downstream doing something to one person on site,” he said.

"Whether that's an off-site steel fabricator or someone doing other supply items, it's huge.”

Concept designs for The Avenue reveal the site will be lined with individual office buildings constructed with an upmarket loft-style design, drawing influence from Soho-converted warehouses in New York and London. The first sod was turned on the site in June.

Located on Torquay Rd, the development will be within walking distance to the Esplanade, retail and medical precinct.

PIA Group developer Alan Winney said most of the businesses expressing interest in the development were "small-to-medium businesses, entrepreneurial in their own right and want to own their own properties”.