Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stan Wawrinka for Piper-Heidsieck
Stan Wawrinka for Piper-Heidsieck
Tennis

Tennis champ Stan Wawrinka hints at retirement

by Jonathon Moran
19th Jan 2020 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Swiss tennis champion Stan Wawrinka has signalled his retirement from tennis but not before he makes a return to the top of the game.

Currently ranked 15 in the world, 34-year-old Wawrinka goes into the Australian Open with the driving ambition to return to the top 10 after starting this season ranked 45th in the game.

"I feel like I am lucky to still play tennis, to be at this level, to travel the world and see so many places and I want to enjoy the maximum until it is done," he said. "I am soon to be 35 so for sure I am closer to the end."

Stan Wawrinka practices ahead of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Par. Picture: Mike Owen/Getty Images
Stan Wawrinka practices ahead of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Par. Picture: Mike Owen/Getty Images

The end must be a daunting prospect for the multiple Grand Slam champion.

"I do think (about retiring) without being worried about it," he said.

"If I want to be at the top level and win tournaments, I need to be fully focused on the moment and cannot think too much about the past and about the future.

"I know I am close from the end and it will happen but before that I will give it everything I still have."

He took time out of his Aus Open preparation to catch up with Confidential as an ambassador for Piper-Heidsieck and will on Monday open its La Maison Piper-Heidsieck champagne bar at the Grand Slam Oval in Melbourne.

Stan Wawrinka is an ambassador for Piper-Heidsieck.
Stan Wawrinka is an ambassador for Piper-Heidsieck.

Of life after tennis he continued: "It doesn't scare me. I know it is going to be difficult because I love what I am doing but one day you have to stop."

Wawrinka however said he is "where I want to be" in terms of getting back into the top 10. His round one match in the tournament is against Damir Dzumhur, who is ranked at 92.

"I know that if I can get a few runs I will be dangerous but before that the first round is someone I know well. It depends on me.

"I know that I will have the key on the match because I know what I have to do and how I have to play."

Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open. Picture: Lee Jin-man/AP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open. Picture: Lee Jin-man/AP

More Stories

Show More
australian open 2020 stan wawrinka tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: RSL sub-branch boss accused of attack on vet

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: RSL sub-branch boss accused of attack on vet

        News The president of the Maryborough RSL sub-branch is due in court next month following an alleged assault on Remembrance Day.

        The life-changing reason Dan and Steph are back on MKR

        premium_icon The life-changing reason Dan and Steph are back on MKR

        News WHY Hervey Bay couple is prepared to put it all on the line again.

        Unauthorised trailer use pulls man to court

        premium_icon Unauthorised trailer use pulls man to court

        News The business owner watched events unfold on CCTV footage over the internet.

        Police, rangers are monitoring Fraser Island

        premium_icon Police, rangers are monitoring Fraser Island

        Environment People are encouraged to report any negative dingo encounters